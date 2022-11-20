November 20, 2022

Random: Glitches are spreading in horror Pokemon Scarlett and Violet viral

Len Houle November 20, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo Life/Kate Gray

You may have heard that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet They were released in… a little nation. While this might be a huge disappointment to most people who spend close to $100 on the game, it has also been a great source of entertainment on social media, as people have discovered that the new co-op multiplayer feature is very Actually buggy.

We’re not entirely sure what causes these issues, but the integration of other players in cutscenes and traversal seems to make for some really scary physical horror. There are giant, elongated human bodies, outrageous arm-twisting impossibilities, and faces that go erratically.

take a look:

We even found one bug. It turns out that you can place your selfie camera on a wall to make just your character’s facial features pop Outside, which creates these terrifying faces:

Even outside of multiplayer, there’s the potential for very hilarious/annoying things to happen, because it seems Pokémon can only, slide into the abyss:

And many players find it very easy to get out of bounds themselves:

We can’t decide if we’d rather get these bugs fixed ASAP, or figure out how to make them happen in our game so we can all join in on the fun.

Have you encountered any glitches like this? Tell us in the comments!

