47 d. Note the spelling “outline” in this guide. It is presented here as a two-word phrase, which means it is not the skeleton or outline of a written document. This guide should be read as “What short phrase would I say if I was out of the game?” The answer is that I lost.

Creator Notes

This network has a lot of attitudes, which seems appropriate as I am. My primary job is as a circus and performance coach. I always try to be nice to my students, but I like to mess with them sometimes. “You Call that straight leg? “Come on, all I ask of you is to hang by your heels. Do you think this is very difficult? I mean really! “ Friday is my favorite fix day of the week. I absolutely love nonsensical puzzles. Maybe it’s taboo for a designer to say this, but I’ve never liked themes. swap letters? flying own words? No. Stop messing with my puzzle. My dislike of the themes is unfortunate, because it turns out that puzzles that don’t make sense are really hard to make. Each one I successfully create feels like a small miracle. Thanks to Dana Edwards for testing a solution to this problem, and thanks always and forever to Will Nediger for his generous guidance when I started making puzzles.

Fearless Fridays: About the Easy Mode newsletter

Once a week, Puzzle Editor Christina Iverson will send out a list of easily accessible crossword clues. This newsletter is for those who have wanted to try Friday puzzles but have heard all about how difficult these puzzles are.

If you solve puzzles at the beginning of the week but feel like you don’t have the experience to move forward, think of this as a set of training wheels in the shape of a cross. Use the easy mode guides until you don’t need them anymore, then tell a struggling friend like you’re getting over your Fridays. Maybe they can benefit from this newsletter too.