Blade Runner 2033 and everything else from Annapurna’s latest offering

Just when it seemed like we were done with summer offerings, here comes another one, this time from the always reliable Annapurna Interactive. And it was a typically strong showing for the publisher, offering a fresh look at some already announced titles – including a remake from Simogo studio’s Sayonara Wild Hearts and the fantastic Cocoon – as well as some big hits. From breathtaking photographic adventures to the heart-stopping new Blade Runner, there’s a lot to look forward to in the months and year ahead, and a full recap of the show can be found below.

Lorelei and Laser Eyes

The latest iteration from Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo is a baroque blend of action thriller, surreal mystery and puzzle-adventure, faintly reminiscent of the studio’s classic iOS 6 device. It focuses on a woman’s search for answers, deep in a strange manor house, as players try to solve it. The mystery is in his heart. No release date yet, but we’re moving on to Switch and Steam — and while we wait for more details, there’s an impressive new trailer above.

cocoon

Cacoon is the work of Geometric Interactive, a studio led by Limbo and Inside designer Jeppe Carlsen. It is a mind-bending adventure that sees players explore multiple alien worlds that unfold as a hierarchical procession of orbs within orbs within orbs. It’s a bit weird to explain, but Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell loved what he saw during Summer Game Fest – and we now have a release date of September 29, when Cocoon will be available on Steam, Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

The first nice thing about developer Matt Newell’s Lushfoil Photography Sim is that its name doesn’t mess around. The Lushfoil Photography Sim is pretty much just that, arming players with a camera and then setting them in stunning – and I can’t stress that word enough – landscapes, from snowy mountain peaks and misty panes to rocky beaches and rainy streets. There are objectives to complete and rewards that players can earn in order to get a good shot, and they will be released on Consoles and PC.

to T.

Another new game! This time from Keita Takahashi, probably best known for being the creator of the beloved Katamari Damacy, and his Uvula studio. To T, described as an “episodic 3D adventure,” begins with an off-the-wall premise typical of Takahashi, introducing players to Teen — a young protagonist perpetually stuck in a T, who goes about his daily life in a small seaside town with the help of their dog and mother. Manufactured in collaboration with AbleGamers, it will be available on Xbox One, Series X/S, Game Pass, and Steam.

flock

And here’s another showing of Flock, the latest collaboration between Richard Hogg and Hollow Ponds – the pairing behind the acclaimed Hohokum and I Am Dead. Flock is a relaxing co-op adventure where players soar across beautiful landscapes on the back of a bird, discovering ways to charm the world’s exotic wildlife in order to expand their flock. There are birds, floating sheep, baby whales, and more, all waiting to be discovered as part of the game’s surreal ecosystem. It’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Steam, and there’s a new trailer to enjoy above.

Stealth bike

Next in the Interesting Game Reveal is Ghost Bike from developer Messhof, a stylized cycling adventure through the afterlife. It sees players – in the role of a kid from Freehub City – battling ghosts in contests of speed and skill in an effort to revive the last Ghost Bike and restore the true spirit of cycling to Wheel World. It will be released in 2024 and targets Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam.

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem

Bounty Star is a post-apocalyptic third-person action game about a “broken but tough” ex-soldier turned bounty hunter and her trusty mech. And while at least part of it is as noisy as that premise sounds, Bounty Star is split into two different halves. On one hand, you have the action as protagonist Clem heads out into the wilds to take down her targets – but the other half seems to be more relaxed, following Clem as she tries to clean up and ground her life. Her job is hunting trophies, expanding her facilities, cooking meals to boost her focus, bringing cool stuff out of the scrapyard, and hanging out with friends. Bounty Star launches “early 2024” on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam. There’s more information in the new trailer above.

stray

As previously rumored, Stray – developer BlueTwelve Studio’s popular cat exploration adventure – is finally heading to Xbox. Eurogamer’s Lottie Lynn was a big fan of the game, describing it as a game about “a craving for freedom, clever climbing mechanics, and every cat’s eternal desire to knock items off the shelves” when it gave it a Recommended badge last year. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S gamers can finally get their hands on it on August 10, 2023.

The suitors are thirsty

Outer Loop developer previously described Thirsty Suitors, the wonderfully vibrant action-adventure RPG, as a game about “immigrant culture, relationship resolution, family pressure, and self-expression”. It features an unexpected mix of skiing, cooking, and turn-based combat against ex-lovers as players attempt to save the chaotic life of protagonist Gala after she returns to her hometown of Timber Lake. We’ve had glimpses of Thirsty Suitors before, but now we have a release date: It’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Steam on November 2nd.

Storyteller

Storyteller, the brilliant narrative puzzler from developer Daniel Benmergui, released for PC and Switch back in March, challenging players to build coherent strands across a page of comic book-style panels. Annapurna has now revealed that Storyteller will be available to play as part of a Netflix subscription from September 26, and that the mobile launch will coincide with the release of a free update for all platforms, adding – among other things – new characters, new scenarios, and “a little bit of mayhem” at its core. Experience.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Finally, a real surprise. Annapurna Interactive has revealed its first internally developed game, which is looking to trade the kind of small-scale indie experiences on which its reputation has been built, in favor of something more impressive. Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is a tale of the dystopian universe set in the 1982 Ridley Scott classic, sandwiched squarely between that film and its sequel Blade Runner 2049. We know it’s set in Los Angeles after the successes of Blackout, but then – And the fact that it made it to PC and consoles at some point — some details have now been shared.