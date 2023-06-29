Officials said the United States asked Ukraine not to conduct covert attacks in Russia during the insurgency

The Biden administration told Ukrainian officials not to conduct covert attacks inside Russia where the Wagner Group insurgency was underway and advised them not to do anything that would influence the outcome of events or take advantage of the chaos, according to US officials.

At the time of the U.S. engagement with Ukraine, U.S. officials didn’t know exactly what Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had planned, according to U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence, but they did know that Mr. Prigozhin wanted military action in order to force Sergei K. Shoigu, Minister of Defense, and General Valery V. Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff, from power.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence, said they did not know how he intended to do it, or what he intended to do to them. awareness, which I reported earlier CNNIt came shortly after Mr. Prigozhin began his rebellion, officials said.

In urging Kiev to exercise caution, American officials did not want to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to claim that Prigozhin’s rebellion was orchestrated by the United States or Ukraine. They also said they believed that any high-profile operation by Ukrainian forces inside Russia was unlikely to have any significant impact on Prigozhin’s goals, but would allow Putin to level charges at the West, according to US estimates.