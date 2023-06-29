Burning the Qur’an in Sweden angers the Islamic world

1 hour ago

image source, EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock photo caption, Police intervened in people’s reaction to the burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm on Wednesday

Several Muslim-majority countries have condemned the burning of a copy of the Koran in Sweden in protest.

Sloan Momica, who is said to be an Iraqi living in Sweden, They set fire to a copy of the Islamic text in front of Stockholm’s Central Mosque on Wednesday.

Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have strongly criticized the arson.

Turkey, a NATO member which has a say in whether Sweden will gain membership, called it a “despicable act”.

Muslims consider the Qur’an to be the holy word of God and consider any intentional harm or disrespect toward it to be deeply offensive.

The Quran was burned on Wednesday as Muslims around the world celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar.

Swedish police granted Mr Momica permission to protest, in compliance with free speech laws. But the police later said that the incident was under investigation for incitement to hatred.

The protest sparked outrage among other countries as well.

Morocco recalled its ambassador in Stockholm and summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Rabat.

Iraq said the incident was “a reflection of a hateful aggressive spirit that has nothing to do with freedom of expression”.

Iran echoed Iraq’s criticism, describing the burning of the Qur’an as “provocative” and “unacceptable”, while Egypt described it as a “shameful” act that was particularly provocative as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Saudi Arabia – the destination of about 1.8 million worshipers for Hajj this week – said, “These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christson said the burning of the Koran was “legal but not appropriate”.

Plans to burn copies of the Koran have sparked riots in Sweden in recent months.