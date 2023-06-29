Two million Muslims are expected to perform Hajj in Mecca

More than two million Muslims will take part in the pilgrimage this week to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world’s largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity after years of coronavirus restrictions.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and all Muslims must perform it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For pilgrims, it is a deeply spiritual experience that erases sins, brings them closer to God, and highlights the unity of Muslims.

The pilgrimage draws Muslims from around the world to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, where they follow in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad and trace the journey of Abraham and Ishmael, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are known in Christian and Jewish traditions.

Muslims do not worship the Kaaba, which is a cubic structure covered in black cloth embroidered with gold, but they consider it their holiest place and a powerful symbol of unity and monotheism. No matter where they are in the world, Muslims turn towards the Kaaba during their daily prayers.

Images from this year’s Hajj season highlight the scale and impact of the Hajj.

