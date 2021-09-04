Olaf Scholes maintains his favorite position

Olaf Scholes, Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of the German Government and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), at the campaign meeting for the federal election on September 27, 2021 in Berlin, August 26. Tobias Schwartz / AFP

“We have the new Helmet Schmidt!” Roland Peela did not hide his excitement in Berlin on Friday, September 3, after Olaf Scholes arrived to hold a public meeting in a beer garden on the shores of the Spire. “You can feel the kind of person who keeps her feet on the ground, serious, solid, never brings her back and humiliates people. She will make a good president.” This confirms the retiree who defines himself “Social Democratic Sympathy”. Before adding: “He has yet to be elected. However, there are still three weeks until the election, and once we know the SPD’s ability to commit foolish acts, there is something to worry about.”

Roland Bila says what many Germans think may have been inspired by the current finance minister’s sober temperament, but was less so by his party, which was finally more cautious in the face of a campaign. Most of them.

On the last wave it remains the same Barometer ARD-Deutschlandtrend. 55% of those questioned (14% against Mr. Lashett and 7% against Mr. Lashett) are considered highly competent.Me Barbach), he is considered the most reliable (43%) and the most sympathetic (42%), by two standards he is 20 points ahead of his opponents. If we ask the Germans which of the three they would vote for if the presidential election were by direct universal suffrage, the answer is clear: Scholes 43%, Laschett 16% and Barbach 12%.

Lashed odd

How to interpret such statistics? “Scholes’ luck is, above all, a CDU-CSU candidate of immense weakness in front of him. Says Albrecht von Luke, editor-in-chief of the magazine Papers for German and International Politics.

The study of the popularity curves of the two candidates confirms this analysis. In early July, Armin Laschett and Olaf Scholes received nearly the same number of votes when asked if voters would vote for their president. A month later, the CDU-CSU candidate lost 13 points, while the SPD candidate gained 12 points. In the meantime: Floods in mid-July in the Rhineland And the famous film of Armin Lashett, a comedy set against the backdrop of federal leader Frank-Walter Steinmeier in one of the devastated municipalities. “Lachet’s behavior during the flood – Especially this laugh – Maybe he had the principal’s doors closed, estime Albrecht von Lucke. At the same time, Shoals made no mistake. Rather. As finance minister and deputy, he quickly released aid, thus appearing to be a helper to those in need. “

