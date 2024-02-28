Ollie Anderson, original member of the Four Horsemen wrestling team, has died at the age of 81

Ole Anderson, the professional wrestler who starred as an original member of the Four Horsemen in the 1980s and later criticized corporate greed in the sport, died Monday. He was 81 years old.

the Carter Funeral Home In Winder, Georgia, he said that Mr. Anderson died at his home in Monroe, Georgia, and that he “died peacefully.” The funeral home did not share the cause of death.

World Wrestling Entertainment, known as the World Wrestling Federation when Mr. Anderson was wrestling, He said in a statement On Monday, he said he was known for his “stern manner and rude behaviour.”

Mr. Anderson wrestled professionally from the late 1960s through the 1980s, after training under WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne.