First look at photos of Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the remake

First photos of Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the remake the crow has been revealed, giving a glimpse into the remake of James O'Barr's original graphic novel. See pictures below.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film is scheduled for release on June 7, and sees Skarsgård take on the titular role.

“Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelley Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them,” the official synopsis reads. “Given a chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to exact merciless revenge on the killers, traveling through the realms of the living and the dead to set wrong things right.”

Cast the crow Also featuring Danny Huston, Isabella Wie, Laura Byrne, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger.

Zack Palin and William Schneider wrote the screenplay. Producers are Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jenks, the late Samuel Hadida and Ed Pressman.

Sam Pressman, CEO of Pressman Film, spoke about the reboot in an interview last year, stating that the film would blow audiences away.

“the crow “It's been a very integral and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and work that's been done,” Pressman said in a September 2023 interview. “I think the film will blow people away.” . Our partners want to approach it in a 360-degree way, whether it's a video game or an animated series or a universe, but it has this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond one story.

