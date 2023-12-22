Overwatch 2 in 2023 has been full of ups and downs

In 2023, Blizzard opens Observation and controlThe world of third-party cooperation. The first was a collection of skins and other cosmetics Based on the anime/manga One punch manwhich turned out naturally Observation and control“The One-Punch Man” Doomfist, transforms into the titular hero with a new look. The robe is luxurious, but he’s not the only hero getting a costume during the event. Soldier: 76 can ride a bike as Mumen Rider, Kiriko’s green wig twists like a terrible tornado, and Observation and controlGenji naturally becomes the resident cyborg One punch manGenos Cyborg.

Looking back, the collaboration was strange because One punch man He hasn’t really done much lately, with the third season still in development and the last one released in 2019. But there’s a surprising amount of love shown in the appearances, cameos, and other cosmetics, as silly as From Seeing Soldier: 76 Threats Like His Life Depends On that.

The second big collaboration was with K-Pop girl group Le Sserafim, and it was an amazing event. Take my hand, walk with me. Have you heard the good word for Le Sserafim’s catchy song like “Perfect Night”? Did you bask in glory? Tracer, Kiriko, Brigitte, D.Va, and Sombra prepare for a K-Pop concertserves up some of the most glamorous skins Observation and control Have you ever experienced it? And is it? Watch the music video, where all the previously mentioned girls attend Le Sserafim’s party and use their various abilities to have their perfect night? Hikmet. I still wear the Sombra skin when I play her, and I have no plans to take it off.

Lou Seraphim/Blizzard Entertainment

While Blizzard was looking outside its stable for crossovers, it also looked to the other side of the desk and they had it Diablo Cross, as well. Moira piped up as I finally got a decent skin out of the arrangementalthoug DiabloThe themed co-op mode was mediocre and very tiring. John Cena also appeared In a viral marketing campaign For some reason, though, it had no effect on the game itself.

Even if you’re not watching One punch man Or dance to the music of Le Sserafim, Monitoring 2The co-op events felt meaningful, and not like they were just cheap crossovers. Blizzard has done a lot to capture the emotions of its partners without at the expense of its own identity. Relocations can be stressful, e.g Games like fortnite They can lose their complete sense of self Because they crowd their worlds with pieces of other properties. But so far, Monitoring 2 She found a happy way in praising something in her own context. — Kansas