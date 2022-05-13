Leaker Posts Silent Hill Images Konami Doesn’t Want You To See

Three different leaked images supposedly in development the silent Hill A game that shows a woman’s face peeling back to reveal some physiology Intrigue, a sticky hallway full of notes with what looks like a schoolgirl figure standing there and crawling y red room. picture : Konami / Dusk Golem / Silent Hill / Kotaku

A leaker known as user Dusk Golem obtained and shared several images of a supposedly under development project the silent Hill Thursday’s match. The screens, posted on the Dusk Golem Twitter account, did not last long. According to the leaker, Konami swooped in to remove those images, although the exact reason behind this is still unknown at the moment.

Dusk Golem is a well-known leaker, revealing explicit details about the games before the studios announce them. For example, unveil it Monster Hunter Rise It will run on RE . engine Back in August 2020 before Capcom confirmed the details next September 2020 Nintendo Direct. He also got word of it Resident Evil Village Almost mermaid monsters. So, while Dusk Golem appears to have a proven track record, you should take everything he says with a grain of salt. This is a leak, after all, moreover, the games that are under development are subject to change. If the game continues to exist, it may not look like that – or it may not appear at all.

Leaked the silent Hill An image from the Dusk Golem spy gadget showing what appears to be a filthy room full of boxes and trash, which could indicate that this spot might belong to a game hoarder. picture : Konami / Dusk Golem / Silent Hill / Kotaku

On May 12, Dusk Golem . tweeted Four pictures of what he claimed to be from a the silent Hill Game This is currently under development. He said the source was new, but this person gave him “more than enough evidence” to believe The photos were legit, although there was nothing With Kotaku. He also provided some details about the project, which apparently include my names “Anita” and “Maya”, as well as a reference to SMS messages. So, as any leaker would do, Dusk Golem posted this – only to get the images banned . Then Took the era reset To claim that Konami sent the takedown notice.

Kotaku Reached out to Konami for comment.

Leaked the silent Hill An image from the Dusk Golem spy gadget showing a girl standing at the end of a very red lane surrounded by notes, possibly hinting that she’s a central character in the game’s story. picture : Konami / Dusk Golem / Silent Hill / Kotaku

When reaching for comment via email, Dusk Golem shared the photos with Kotaku He provided more information about the notice he received.

“Never before with anything else I’ve posted regarding Konami, for the first time for me,” Dusk Golem said. “I think they just deleted it because it spoils some surprises, especially once people know what this project actually is (sorry, I won’t go into details because it’s kind of a spoiler, I think it would be harmful to be there for developers and gamers).”

Leaked the silent Hill Photo from the Dusk Golem spy gadget showing a crowded table with papers, cups and maybe even a cigarette case, possibly revealing something In-game tutorial or loading screen. picture : Konami / Dusk Golem / Silent Hill / Kotaku

The popular horror series, which first crept onto the scene in 1999, has been dormant for a decade now, most recently in 2012. Silence downpour hill. The franchise was about to get back on the back creative PT. Before it was unofficially pulled from stores. These photos, if related to the silent Hillcreepy. There are two showing a hoarder-like room full of boxes and trash, another one standing in some sticky lanes lined with notes, and another one with a woman’s face peeling back to reveal a sheet under the skin. Dusk Golem said the footage is “a bit outdated,” claiming it came from a building in 2020 and that the project might “look a little different now”. You can check them out below.

It’s unclear if the takedown notice Dusk Golem got was actually from Konami. There is a possibility that someone is impersonating the company, which is what happened last February when someone did it Pretend to be a Nintendo to exploit the DMCA on YouTube Policies. Dusk Golem said he checked the notification and is confident it came directly from Konami.

Leaked the silent Hill Photo of Dusk Climber Golem showing that An unkempt bedroom covered with boxes, books and trash, which again could indicate that this spot belongs to some game hoarders. picture : Konami / Dusk Golem / Silent Hill / Kotaku

“The only notification I got was Twitter,” Dusk Golem said. “If someone was impersonating them, they did their homework quickly. I went through everything I could when I got it myself and it’s all accurate.”