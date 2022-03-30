Padres Trade James Norwood for Phyllis

The Feli family has taken possession of the right hand James Norwood From Padres vs. a minor league player Kervin Piccardo And criticism, according to the statements of the two parties. San Diego Norwood designated for assignment earlier this week.

Norwood, 28, threw five goalless rounds to rest for the brothers last season and has 27 total rounds of major league action under his belt dating back to his 2018 debut with the Cubs. He scored a 3.67 ERA, albeit with an 18.5% below-average strike rate and an inflated walking rate of 13.1%.

Norwood has a good track record in Triple-A, reaching 4.05 ERAs in parts of three seasons. He outperformed 37.2% of his opponents in 44 frames in 3D by 2/3 last season, which surely sparked some oomph for Phils. Norwood is out of minor league options, which means he will either need to get out of camp with the Phils or set him up again. Given that Philadelphia sent a small serializer to the Padres, rather than a simple cash transaction or waiver claim, Norwood appears to have a good chance of including him on the relief team on opening day in Philadelphia.

As for the 20-year-old Pichardo, a Bronx native who joined the Phillies family in June 2019 as a freelance unemployed. He spent most of his time in shortstops after signing at 19 but played more than third base in 2021. Picardo scored just 35 games in three tiers last year and hit .247/.476/.466 with two homers, six pairs, and two Three times, two steals and a 32 to 28 kbps ratio in 105 board appearances.