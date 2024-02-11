Pakistan election results 2024 live: Imran Khan's PTI calls for protest amid fears of fraud in inconclusive polls

Imran Khan declared victory in a video clip

Candidates backed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party intend to form a government, a senior aide to the jailed politician said on Saturday, calling on his supporters to protest peacefully if the final election results are not published.

The US State Department, the UK and the European Union have expressed serious concerns about the integrity of Pakistan's parliamentary elections, with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan claiming victory with no clear outcome in sight.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron raised concerns about the “integrity and lack of integrity” of the elections. The US State Department called for an investigation into “allegations of election interference or fraud in Pakistan.”

Sharif's supporters celebrate (Environmental Protection Agency)

Independent candidates supported by Khan won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, despite him being in prison and his party being banned from participating in the elections.

Sharif said that he would seek to form a coalition government after his party lagged behind the independents. Any party needs 133 seats in Parliament to obtain a simple majority.