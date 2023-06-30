Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been placed in police custody over allegations of racism in Nice

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has been taken into police custody in Nice as part of an investigation into allegations of discrimination at OGC Nice.

Galtier, 56, was accused in April of using racist, insulting and discriminatory remarks against his players when he was in charge of OGC Nice last season. His son, John Valovich Galtier, has also been detained as part of the same investigation. This morning the Nice Prosecutor confirmed the developments.

Galtier and Valovic-Galtier both denied the allegations when they first came to light. In April, journalist Romain Molina, then RMC’s After Foot programme, published an alleged email, allegedly sent by Nice’s then director of football Julien Fournier to Sir Dave Brailsford, British sports director at INEOS, containing serious allegations against both Galtier’s son and agent, Valović Galtier. Petrochemical giant INEOS is the owner of OGC Nice.

Through a statement from his lawyer, Galtier denied the charges “with the greatest firmness”. He then said in a press conference that he would take legal action against those who “defame my reputation”. Galtier filed a legal complaint for “insulting and defamatory remarks”.

Following the allegations, a legal investigation was launched in Nice on the grounds of “discrimination on the grounds of race or alleged affiliation with religion”, according to the public prosecutor, Xavier Bonhomme. A police search was then carried out at the OGC Nice training ground, while members of the staff, including coach Didier Digard and club president Jean-Pierre Rivere, were also questioned by the police.

Galtier remains PSG coach, although he is about to end his departure, with Luis Enrique appointed as his replacement.

PSG has been contacted for comment. In April, they said: “Serious allegations have been made in the media against our coach Christophe Galtier. Christophe has clearly responded with his strong denial and announcement that he will take legal action. The club supports Christophe Galtier after the numerous and unacceptable threats he has received and now wants to establish the truth through justice.”

Nice previously said: “The facts involved concern two people who are no longer employed by OGC Nice. This situation was dealt with very seriously at the time of the events. The club will not comment further.”

(Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)