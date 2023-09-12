September 13, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Parts of Massachusetts, New England in Hurricane Lee forecast

Parts of Massachusetts, New England in Hurricane Lee forecast

Frank Tomlinson September 12, 2023 2 min read

Hurricane Lee continues to move over the Atlantic Ocean and is a Category 3 storm as of Tuesday. It’s still uncertain whether the storm will impact the New England coast, but part of Cape Cod and Maine is in the forecast cone.

“The track on this forecast cone is close to 500 miles wide, but the western edge of that includes the Outer Cape and Nantucket,” StormTeam 5 meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon said. “It will likely pass offshore, but how far offshore will depend on the impact.”

Latest maps: track me | Hurricane season maps and graphics

As of Tuesday, winds in Lee were 115 mph and were moving west-northwest at 6 mph. The storm is expected to move north, passing between the east coast and Bermuda.

If the storm moves to the west side of the forecast cone, it will have more significant impacts with wind and rain. A path toward the east side of the cone could bring gusty winds, strong waves, and large surf to the Massachusetts coast.

“We’ll now put it at about a 10 to 20% chance of some tropical storm force winds reaching the Cape and islands,” said AJ Burnett, StormTeam 5 meteorologist.

StormTeam 5 is monitoring Saturday and Sunday for possible impacts.

“Seas will rise 5 to 10 feet as we head into Friday and Saturday. The current rupture risk is highest toward the Cape and Islands for the remainder of the week as well,” Burnett said.

Hurricane Lee grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day earlier this week, before gradually losing some of its strength.

See also  Russia is looking to buy stranded planes from Western leasing companies

Tropical Storm Watch ready for Bermuda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Ural Airlines plane makes an emergency landing in a field in Russia after the pilot feared he had run out of fuel

September 12, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Libya floods: A dam collapse due to Storm Daniel sweeps neighborhoods into the sea, officials say

September 12, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Aftershocks shake Morocco, with the death toll from the earthquake rising to 2,100 people

September 11, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Attack on Titan’s actual finale has been confirmed for November

September 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Simons Foundation announces 13 winners of the 2023 Independence Awards

September 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The NCAA received “violent threats” in the wake of Tez Walker’s eligibility denial

September 12, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

September 12, 2023 Len Houle