Hurricane Lee slows down with most of Maine in forecast cone

Most of Maine will see the effects of Hurricane Lee as the storm crosses the Gulf of Maine this weekend. An 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center keeps Lee as a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph and gusts of up to 140 mph. Whatever the hurricane’s path, Hurricane Lee is expected to bring large coastal surf and high winds to Maine late in the week and into the weekend. RELATED: Tornadoes in Maine: A look back at notable storms in the state Tuesday evening Hurricane Lee was about 495 miles south of Bermuda. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph. RELATED: Latest maps and models Hurricane LeeLee is expected to remain a major storm through Wednesday. Computer models show the hurricane on a fairly steady track heading toward the East Coast, before weakening to a Category 1 storm and eventually a post-tropical storm. Where Lee hits land depends on several weather features that will affect the storm as it moves north. The storm is expected to weaken as it approaches New England and Maine, and will likely gain speed and grow in size. Large coastal surf, beach erosion and high winds are expected late in the week and over the weekend. Power outages are possible. Wind speeds reach between 40 and 60 miles per hour. This, combined with soil that is too saturated, will cause trees to fall over easily. Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee. Download the Very Local app on your phone and smart TV to access on-demand news and weather. RELATED: Hurricanes: What exactly causes storm surge?

Most of Maine will see the effects of Hurricane Lee when the storm crosses the Gulf of Maine this weekend.

An 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center keeps Lee as a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph and gusts of up to 140 mph.

Whatever Hurricane Lee's path, large coastal surf and high winds are expected in Maine late in the week and through the weekend.

Tuesday evening, Hurricane Lee was about 495 miles south of Bermuda. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph.

It is expected to remain a major storm through Wednesday. Computer models show the hurricane on a fairly steady path heading toward the East Coast, before weakening to a Category 1 storm and eventually a post-tropical storm.

Where Lee will land depends on several weather features that will affect the storm as it moves north.

While the storm is expected to weaken as it approaches New England and Maine, it will likely gain speed and grow in size.

Large coastal surf, beach erosion and high winds are expected late in the week and through the weekend.

Power outages are possible as wind speeds reach between 40 and 60 mph. This, combined with soil that is too saturated, will cause trees to fall over easily.

