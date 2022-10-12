PepsiCo defies slowdown fears with strong earnings and expectations

PepsiCo says it’s strong Quarterly earnings On Wednesday, it raised its forecast for sales and profit this year, in a sign that shoppers have continued to spend on soft drinks and snacks despite the rapid rise in prices that are straining household budgets.

The company, which owns Doritos, Gatorade and other brands besides its namesake soft drink, said revenue grew 9 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, and profits expanded more than 20 percent. Both results were higher than analysts had expected, amid concerns that high inflation, especially for food and other basic commodities, could significantly reduce consumer purchases.

“Our global business momentum remains strong,” PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement. The company raised its full-year forecast for revenue growth for the third time this year, from 10 percent to 12 percent. This partly reflects the increased prices of the company’s products. Notably, it also raised its earnings growth forecast this year, from 8 percent to 10 percent, indicating that it was able to balance its increasing costs with the prices it charges consumers without affecting its bottom line.

“Our brands are stretching to higher price points and consumers are following us,” Mr. Lagarta said on a call with analysts.