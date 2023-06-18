Persona 5 Tactica used Persona Q character designs during the testing phase

participation in Nintendo Live on

Persona 5 Tactica is a new episodic game that has a completely different experience (and look) from the main game.

If you’re getting Personal Q vibes from the art style, you’re admittedly not alone. in The latest issue of Weekly FamitsuP Studio general producer Kazuhisa Wada revealed that during the testing phase of the new turn-based strategy game, the team had already applied “character designs straight from the Persona Q series”. In the end, the team decided to redraw the whole thing (via Persona Central).

“We decided that adjusting the proportions of the characters for this game would make a big difference, and as you can see, we completely redrawn everything.”

In fact, Tactica’s technical director Hanako Oribe also touched on this in The latest release from Weekly FamitsuEmphasizing that the new game isn’t a sequel to Persona Q or anything similar just because of the art style.

“This is not a supplement inside Persona S The series, and the game genre are also different, so we aimed for the most suitable artwork for this game.”

Although Persona 5 Tactica may appear to have a similar “chibi style” to Persona Q, according to Oribe, the proportions in Tactica have been increased to emphasize “the size of the hands and feet”, resulting in a more “comic book” like look. The reason behind this idea is to help characters stand out in battle.

If we look at the battles from an overhead perspective, the usual tall dimensional characters will appear skinny and stick-like. In addition, it is difficult to depict the dynamic gestures and movements of the proportions. Persona S. “

So, here it is – even though the two games look the same, Persona 5 Tactica does its own thing and even makes use of its own unique art style. It will be released later this year for the Nintendo Switch November 17, 2023.