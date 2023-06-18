The beloved Steam City creator knocks the price along with an expansive new update

Medieval city building game Kingdoms and castles It just received a huge update while the brilliantly reviewed game is also on sale on Steam, which makes now the perfect time to try it out if you haven’t already. So with the arrival of the Kingdoms and Castles crafting and castles infrastructure update and a 40% discount on the game, there’s no time like the present.

If you’ve never heard of Kingdoms and Castles, 2017’s city builder from Lion Shield, who also launched Romanian city builder Nova Roma, is a huge darling on Steam. With nearly 24,000 Steam reviews since its launch six years ago, Kingdoms and Castles is sitting at an “extremely positive” reception.

The game is about building your kingdom from a small village and defending it from invaders and dragons alike. You can watch the development team dive into a previous build of the Infrastructure and Industry update below, too, to get a feel for the game.

So, what exactly does this new update bring to Kingdoms and Castles next? For starters, there are some quality of life changes to the Steam Deck that make it easier to build your medieval foundation on the go, but there are also a slew of new features.

A large treasure room has been added that holds more than twice as much gold as two smaller treasure rooms, along with a large produce storage that can do the same for good production. There are also larger variations of taverns, lockers, coal makers, quarries, and iron mines as well. The only structure going the other way is the chapel, a new, smaller variation of the chapel.

You can get Kingdoms and Castles for cheap until June 29, as the base game is 40% off at $8.99. While the full edition package, which comes with the parks and gnomes update, is only $14.55, too.

If you want more like Kingdoms and Castles, we have a list of all the best management games that you can play on PC right now along with the best strategy games too.