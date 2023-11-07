PFT’s 2023 Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

1. Eagles (8-1, last week No. 1): After the bye, they have four strong tests.
2. Ravens (7-2, No. 4): The most balanced team in the AFC, if not the entire NFL, is ready for the Super Bowl.
3. Jaguars (6-2, No. 2): Beat the 49ers this weekend, and they are the real deal.
4. Chiefs (7-2, No. 5): The defense regularly shuts down the offense.
5. 49ers (5-3, No. 6): The losing streak should end this weekend.
6. Dolphins (6-3, No. 3): They will have plenty of chances this year to finally beat a good team.
7. Lions (6-2, No. 8): The race for the top seed begins now.
8. Bengals (5-3, No. 11): They may not lose another one.
9. Cowboys (5-3, No. 7): There are four winnable games.
10. Seahawks (5-3, No. 9): Drew Lock got too close to punting the ball so he wouldn’t turn it over.
11. Steelers (5-3, No. 13): All they do is find a way to win.
12. Bills (5-4, No. 10): They have to figure things out, or the playoffs won’t happen this year.
13. Brown (5-3, No. 14): Beat Baltimore on Sunday, and this team could be ready to go.
14. Vikings (5-4, No. 16): Is Josh Dobbs the future? For now, it is the present.
15. Chargers (4-4, No. 21): Defense could be the key to a potential playoff run.
16. Texas (4-4, No. 17): They’ve finally learned how to win.
17. Saints (5-4, No. 19): Taysom Hill continues to get more touches.
18. Falcons (4-5, No. 15): The defense let them down against the Vikings.
19. Jets (4-4, No. 12): Will Aaron Rodgers make much of a difference if they can’t stop him?
20. Colts (4-5, No. 20): They would relish the opportunity to dig the prick deeper into the Patriots.
21. Buccaneers (3-5, No. 18): The wheels are off.
22. Giants (3-5, No. 22): Will Levis did enough to keep Ryan Tannehill on the sidelines.
23. Broncos (3-5, No. 23): Beat the Bills, and maybe they can make a playoff push.
24. Leaders (4-5, No. 25): Just when it looked like they were giving up, they got their act together.
25. Invaders (4-5, #26): Ding Dong the Witch is dead.
26. Packers (3-5, No. 27): The win over the Rams looked like a loss.
27. Rams (3-6, No. 24): When all else fails, polish off the Super Bowl LVI trophy.
28. Bears (2-7, No. 28): A league win won’t be enough to stave off big changes.
29. Giants (2-7, No. 29): Tommy DeVito doesn’t deserve this.
30. Panthers (1-7, No. 30): One step forward, one big step back.
31. Patriots (2-7, No. 31): Which way to the Patriots?
32. Cardinals (1-8, No. 32): They averaged less than one yard per minute of playing time.
