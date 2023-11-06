Texas Class 5A Football Playoff Schedules – NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth

Below are the Class 5A high school football playoff locations, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other categories, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

Schedules and results of the 2023 qualifiers: 6 A | 5a | 4a | 3a | 2a | 1 a

Texas Class 5A Division I Football Playoffs schedule and results

Two-County Tour (November 9-11)

The first area

EP Del Valle (9-1) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at El Paso Conquest Stadium

Midlothian (8-2) vs. Justin Northwest (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Abilene (8-2) vs. E.B. Hanks (6-4), Thursday at 6 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Denton Ryan (7-2) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Denton Collins Stadium

Aledo (10-0) vs. Kellen Shoemaker (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo Buchanan Arena

Lubbock Cooper (7-3) vs. EP Parkland (6-4), Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lubbock Buccaneers Stadium

Red Oak (10-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Red Oak Goodloe Stadium

EB Bel Air (8-2) vs. Amarillo (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium in El Paso

The second area

Richland (10-0) vs. Frisco (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Birdville ISD FAAC of North Richland Hills

Barbers Hill (8-2) vs. McKinney North (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu

Frisco Lone Star (9-1) vs. Dallas White (6-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Ford Center

Forney (9-1) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Forney City Bank Stadium

Longview (9-1) vs. New Caney Porter (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Lobo Stadium in Longview

Frisco Reedy (9-1) vs. Carrollton Smith (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Ford Center

La Porte (8-2) vs. Lancaster (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston.

Mansfield Timberview (9-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Newsome Field in Mansfield.

The third region

Galveston Bowl (9-1) vs. Angleton (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Courville Stadium in Galveston.

New Braunfels Canyon (7-3) vs. Cedar Park (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium New Braunfels

Fulshear (10-0) vs. Houston Waltrip (5-5), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rosenberg-Treloar Stadium

A&M Consolidated (7-3) vs. SA Wagner (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium in College Station

College Station (9-1) vs. Boerne Champion (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field in College Station

Magnolia (8-2) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Bulldog Stadium

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Georgetown (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch

Magnolia West (6-4) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Butler Stadium in Houston

Fourth region

SA Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria West (4-6), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southside ISD Stadium in San Antonio

Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen Bogus Stadium

Corpus Christi Miller (10-0) vs. Laredo Martin (5-5), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium

Edinburg Villa (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Flores Stadium in Edinburg

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (6-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Phar’s PSJA Stadium

Victoria East (7-3) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sams Stadium in Brownsville

SA Southwest (9-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Southwest

Texas Class 5A Division II football schedule, scores

Two-County Tour (November 9-11)

The first area

Canutilo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (4-5), Friday at 3 p.m. at Lowenberg Stadium in Canutillo

Grapevine (6-3) vs. Frisco Emerson (8-2), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine

WF Rider (8-2) vs. EP Burges (2-8), Friday at 4 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium

Lake Dallas (9-1) vs. FW Arlington Heights (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Corinth Falcon Stadium

Argyle (7-2) vs. F.W. White (7-3), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Argyle Eagle Stadium

Abilene Willie (7-3) vs. EB Andres (4-6), Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Abilene Sandifer Arena

Colleyville Heritage (9-1) vs. Denton (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine.

E.B. Chapin (7-3) vs. Abilene Cooper (4-6) Friday at 6:30 p.m. at El Paso Show Arena

The second area

Midlothian Heritage (10-0) vs. Dallas Wilson (4-6), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Marshall (5-5) vs. Denison (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Marshall Maverick Stadium

Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Everman (6-4), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Dallas Kincaid Stadium

Melissa (9-1) vs. Whitehouse (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Melissa Kenny Dell Stadium

Lovejoy (9-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (6-4), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Leopard Stadium

Dallas Kimball (8-2) vs. Ennis (4-6) Friday at 7 p.m. at Sprague Stadium in Dallas

Texarkana (9-1) vs. Terrell (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Tigerkana Stadium in Texarkana

Mansfield Summit (7-3) vs. Seagoville (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Anderson Stadium in Mansfield

The third region

Port Neches-Groves (9-1) vs. Brenham (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Neches Indian Stadium

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Leander Ross (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Austin House Park

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Holland (4-6), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery ISD Stadium in Montgomery

Waco University (7-3) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium

Belton (9-1) vs. Austin Travis (6-4), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Belton Tiger Field

Richmond Randle (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (8-2), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Traylor Stadium

Austin LBJ (7-2) vs. Pflugerville (3-7), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Austin Nelson Field

Texas City (9-1) vs. Huntsville (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Stingari Stadium in Texas City

Fourth region

SA Pieper (9-1) vs. SA Sam Houston (7-3), Friday at 7pm at Warrior Coliseum in San Antonio

Mission Veterans Memorial (6-4) vs. Pharr Valley View (3-7), Friday at 7 p.m. at Mission Landry Stadium

Alamo Heights (10-0) vs. Lockhart (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at Orem Stadium in Alamo Heights

Gregory Portland (8-2) vs. Roma (9-1), Friday at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Portland

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-2) vs. PSJA Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Hornet Stadium

SA Burbank (9-1) vs SA Veterans Memorial (6-4), Friday at 7pm at the San Antonio ISD Sports Complex in San Antonio

Mission Sharyland Pioneers (9-1) vs. Edkush-Elsa (4-6), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mission Thompson Stadium

Liberty Hill (6-4) vs. SA Harlandale (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hill Panther Stadium