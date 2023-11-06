November 7, 2023

Texas Class 5A Football Playoff Schedules – NBC 5 Dallas Fort Worth

November 7, 2023

Below are the Class 5A high school football playoff locations, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other categories, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

Schedules and results of the 2023 qualifiers: 6 A | 5a | 4a | 3a | 2a | 1 a

Texas Class 5A Division I Football Playoffs schedule and results

Two-County Tour (November 9-11)

The first area
EP Del Valle (9-1) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at El Paso Conquest Stadium
Midlothian (8-2) vs. Justin Northwest (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Abilene (8-2) vs. E.B. Hanks (6-4), Thursday at 6 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
Denton Ryan (7-2) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Denton Collins Stadium
Aledo (10-0) vs. Kellen Shoemaker (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Aledo Buchanan Arena
Lubbock Cooper (7-3) vs. EP Parkland (6-4), Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lubbock Buccaneers Stadium
Red Oak (10-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Red Oak Goodloe Stadium
EB Bel Air (8-2) vs. Amarillo (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium in El Paso

The second area
Richland (10-0) vs. Frisco (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Birdville ISD FAAC of North Richland Hills
Barbers Hill (8-2) vs. McKinney North (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu
Frisco Lone Star (9-1) vs. Dallas White (6-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Ford Center
Forney (9-1) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Forney City Bank Stadium
Longview (9-1) vs. New Caney Porter (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Lobo Stadium in Longview
Frisco Reedy (9-1) vs. Carrollton Smith (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Frisco Ford Center
La Porte (8-2) vs. Lancaster (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston.
Mansfield Timberview (9-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Newsome Field in Mansfield.

The third region
Galveston Bowl (9-1) vs. Angleton (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Courville Stadium in Galveston.
New Braunfels Canyon (7-3) vs. Cedar Park (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium New Braunfels
Fulshear (10-0) vs. Houston Waltrip (5-5), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rosenberg-Treloar Stadium
A&M Consolidated (7-3) vs. SA Wagner (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium in College Station
College Station (9-1) vs. Boerne Champion (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field in College Station
Magnolia (8-2) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Bulldog Stadium
Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Georgetown (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch
Magnolia West (6-4) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Butler Stadium in Houston

Fourth region
SA Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria West (4-6), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southside ISD Stadium in San Antonio
Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen Bogus Stadium
Corpus Christi Miller (10-0) vs. Laredo Martin (5-5), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium
Edinburg Villa (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Flores Stadium in Edinburg
PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (6-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Phar’s PSJA Stadium
Victoria East (7-3) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Sams Stadium in Brownsville
SA Southwest (9-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at San Antonio Southwest

Texas Class 5A Division II football schedule, scores

Two-County Tour (November 9-11)

The first area
Canutilo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (4-5), Friday at 3 p.m. at Lowenberg Stadium in Canutillo
Grapevine (6-3) vs. Frisco Emerson (8-2), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine
WF Rider (8-2) vs. EP Burges (2-8), Friday at 4 p.m. at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium
Lake Dallas (9-1) vs. FW Arlington Heights (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Corinth Falcon Stadium
Argyle (7-2) vs. F.W. White (7-3), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Argyle Eagle Stadium
Abilene Willie (7-3) vs. EB Andres (4-6), Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Abilene Sandifer Arena
Colleyville Heritage (9-1) vs. Denton (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine.
E.B. Chapin (7-3) vs. Abilene Cooper (4-6) Friday at 6:30 p.m. at El Paso Show Arena

The second area
Midlothian Heritage (10-0) vs. Dallas Wilson (4-6), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Marshall (5-5) vs. Denison (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Marshall Maverick Stadium
Dallas South Oak Cliff (8-2) vs. Everman (6-4), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Dallas Kincaid Stadium
Melissa (9-1) vs. Whitehouse (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Melissa Kenny Dell Stadium
Lovejoy (9-1) vs. Longview Pine Tree (6-4), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lucas Leopard Stadium
Dallas Kimball (8-2) vs. Ennis (4-6) Friday at 7 p.m. at Sprague Stadium in Dallas
Texarkana (9-1) vs. Terrell (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Tigerkana Stadium in Texarkana
Mansfield Summit (7-3) vs. Seagoville (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Anderson Stadium in Mansfield

The third region
Port Neches-Groves (9-1) vs. Brenham (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Neches Indian Stadium
Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Leander Ross (7-3), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Austin House Park
Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Holland (4-6), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery ISD Stadium in Montgomery
Waco University (7-3) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), Friday at 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium
Belton (9-1) vs. Austin Travis (6-4), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Belton Tiger Field
Richmond Randle (9-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (8-2), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rosenberg Traylor Stadium
Austin LBJ (7-2) vs. Pflugerville (3-7), Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Austin Nelson Field
Texas City (9-1) vs. Huntsville (5-5), Friday at 7 p.m. at Stingari Stadium in Texas City

Fourth region
SA Pieper (9-1) vs. SA Sam Houston (7-3), Friday at 7pm at Warrior Coliseum in San Antonio
Mission Veterans Memorial (6-4) vs. Pharr Valley View (3-7), Friday at 7 p.m. at Mission Landry Stadium
Alamo Heights (10-0) vs. Lockhart (4-6), Friday at 7 p.m. at Orem Stadium in Alamo Heights
Gregory Portland (8-2) vs. Roma (9-1), Friday at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Portland
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-2) vs. PSJA Memorial (7-3), Friday at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Hornet Stadium
SA Burbank (9-1) vs SA Veterans Memorial (6-4), Friday at 7pm at the San Antonio ISD Sports Complex in San Antonio
Mission Sharyland Pioneers (9-1) vs. Edkush-Elsa (4-6), Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mission Thompson Stadium
Liberty Hill (6-4) vs. SA Harlandale (8-2), Friday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hill Panther Stadium

