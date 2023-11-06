Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has gutsy performance in win over Cowboys – NBC Sports Philadelphia

As much as Jalen Hurts hates talking about his injured left knee, he even admitted it Sunday night.

“Selfishly, I don’t think the bye week could have come at a better time,” Hurts said.

No kidding.

After watching Hurts’ knee get punctured by DeMarcus Lawrence’s helmet late in the second quarter, there were some serious questions about whether or not he would even be able to finish Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

By now you probably already know: He did it and the Eagles won a wild game 28-23.

While Hurts did not leave the field after making that knee shot, the next play was a hand pass and Hurts stumbled his way to the bench and then proceeded to walk into the locker room while there were still 4 seconds left in the first half . .

Hurts’ teammates had seen him play in pain before, but were wondering whether or not their captain would be able to finish the game.

“I had no idea what he was feeling,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “And I showed up at half-time and the guy was walking around perfectly with an IV bag, saying, ‘Let’s go.’ We’ve got to get this going.”

Hurts was the last player out of the tunnel in the second half but quickly drove the Eagles on a 60-yard drive to gain a lead they ultimately never surrendered. While the Eagles’ offense certainly sputtered down the stretch, Hurts was the catalyst in the third quarter as the Eagles built a lead.

His teammates have previously spoken of the morale boost it gives them to see their captain playing while suffering from injury. This reinforcement was present again on Sunday.

“I don’t like it to be that way,” Hurts said. “I’d like to be good, but like I said, I’ll do anything for this city and for my teammates. It takes what it takes and that’s as simple as that. Whatever it takes, I’m happy we were able to get this win and showed a lot of resilience.”

On the afternoon, Hurts ended up completing 17 of 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Even with the injury, he also rushed 10 times for 36 yards and caught a touchdown on a QB sneak in the second quarter.

The Eagles have been tight-lipped about Hurts’ injury but it can’t really be hidden. We’ve all seen him limping through moments of games the past few weeks.

“Yes, again, he is very strong,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He was never listed on the injury report because his playing status was never in doubt. Great leader, great player, rises to the occasion in big moments.

“That’s who he is. And so, whether his body feels 100 percent, whether his body doesn’t feel 100 percent, which no one feels at this particular time, he’s a warrior. He’s going to play through the bumps and bruises and at a high level because he’s a top player.” .

Through nine games, Hurts has played every offensive snap for the Eagles and is among the favorites to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

As the Eagles enter their bye week, they sit at 8-1 with the best record in the NFL. They will not return to action until Monday Night Football in Kansas City on November 20.

That’s a solid couple of weeks for Hurts to allow the knee to heal. When asked about his recovery plan, Hurts said he wasn’t sure.

If nothing else, it wouldn’t hurt to get some rest.

“I don’t really know what to say. It was a brave win, it was a brave win,” Hurts said. “It was a tough win. All respect to this team. Always very competitive and has great players. But I don’t think the bye week could have come at a better time.

