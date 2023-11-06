Giants catcher Patrick Bailey snubbed when Gabriel Moreno wins NL Gold Glove – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey fell short of this prestigious piece of hardware.

MLB announced Sunday That Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno won the 2023 NL Gold Glove Award at catcher.

Bailey was one of three NL finalists at his position along with Moreno and Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto, who won a Gold Glove last year.

After being acquired by the Diamondbacks in a trade last December, Moreno started 94 games behind the plate for Arizona this season. He led MLB catchers in defensive runs saved (20) and runners caught stealing above average (nine).

Moreno threw out 22 runners attempting to steal a base in 57 attempts, a league-best clip of 38.6 percent.

Bailey made his MLB debut on May 19 against the Miami Marlins and quickly established himself as the Giants’ primary reliever and one of the best outfielders in the league.

In 97 games (84 starts at catcher), Bailey recorded 13 defensive runs saved, which ranked second among NL outfielders behind Moreno. Bailey led the NFL with 25 runners caught stealing and recorded a 28.4 caught stealing percentage while leading MLB catchers and defenders in other categories as well.

However, Bailey committed the most errors among NL catchers with 13.

Moreno won that round, but the 23-year-old Diamondbacks catcher and 24-year-old Bailey will likely compete for Gold Gloves behind the plate for years to come.

