Brazilian GP F1 track invasion was ‘an unacceptable situation’

After Red Bull’s Max Verstappen crossed the finish line eight seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the 71-lap race, a “large group” of spectators made their way onto the circuit.

This happened at turn one during the checkered flag session while the cars were still on track. Although there were no injuries, race officials were summoned by stewards due to serious safety concerns.

There is an agreed time at which the gates open to allow fans into the track so that many can make their way onto the main track directly for the podium ceremony.

Motorsport.com has learned that at Interlagos, people climbed over the fences while the circuit was still classified as live.

After reviewing CCTV evidence and listening to race organisers, the FIA ​​decided that any measures “were not implemented and/or were inadequate resulting in an unsafe environment”.

The administrative body noted:[Organisers] He frankly admitted failure regarding security protocols and safety procedures.

“[They] “I agreed with the FIA ​​Sports Delegate and the race director’s report and agreed that similar circumstances had already occurred in Brazil and that this was an unacceptable situation that could have led to serious consequences.”

Photography: Simon Galloway / Motorsport pictures Fans raise a huge banner in the grandstand

In line with a similar incident at the end of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, when Nico Hulkenberg’s car was also on track in an unsafe condition due to a possible electrical discharge, Brazilian Grand Prix officials must conduct a thorough investigation and take remedial measures in time for the race. Race 2024.

By January 30, 2024, race organizers must “submit a formal remediation plan to the FIA ​​that adequately addresses serious concerns.”

Stewards have asked the FIA ​​to review the agreed procedures and the World Motor Sport Council could apply further sanctions. However, the Australian Grand Prix did not face further penalties.

A record crowd of 267,000 people attended the Interlagos Arena over the weekend.

Earlier this weekend, it was announced that the Brazilian Grand Prix had agreed to a five-year contract extension, which, combined with his current deal, will keep the race on the F1 calendar until the 2030 season.