March 13, 2024

Kawhi Leonard exits the Clippers game and the arena due to chest spasms

Joy Love March 13, 2024 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers are holding their breath on Kawhi Leonard.

The six-time All-Star exited Tuesday's game due to what the team described as chest spasms. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Leonard did not play at all in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was seen leaving the Clippers' locker room in street clothes.

He later reportedly left the Crypto.com Arena entirely, as he did not feel comfortable sitting down.

Leonard finished the game with six points on 2-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes. His absence opened the door to one of the Clippers' worst losses this season, as the team squandered a 22-point lead on its way to a 118-100 defeat.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue He said after the match Leonard had been dealing with back issues the past two days and tried to make a play, but realized he couldn't after the first quarter. Leonard's status is unclear for Los Angeles' back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

While chest spasms aren't a huge concern compared to some of the reasons Leonard could leave the arena, any injury concerns are high with Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP has dealt with injuries throughout his Clippers career and has yet to play more than 60 games in a season for the team.

This was supposed to be the season the Clippers could see where they are with Leonard and Paul George both healthy. Leonard had finally recovered from rehab from ACL surgery and was on pace to play his most games since the 2016-17 season, helping lead Los Angeles to a 41-22 record entering Tuesday, good for fourth in the West.

The Clippers were already without Russell Westbrook due to a broken hand and can now only hope Leonard's issues are minor this time.

