April 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

Len Houle April 16, 2022 2 min read

What you need to know

  • Google is interested in launching the much-anticipated Pixel Watch this year.
  • A new image shows an interactive tutorial for “Pixel Rohan” running Wear OS 3.
  • The leak indicates that the Pixel Watch could be launched soon.

We’re only a month away from Google I/O, which means we’re bound to hear more about Wear OS 3 coming to more smartwatches. A new image suggests that the long-rumored Pixel Watch may be among them soon.

And leaker Evan Blass posted the photo on Friday, and said it “won’t be long now.” The screenshot shows an “interactive tutorial” for Pixel Rohan. The device appears to be running Wear OS 3.1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Microsoft creates new Xbox ad technology for games

April 16, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

M2 Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini are coming

April 15, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

WhatsApp details the upcoming Communities feature and other big updates

April 15, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

The writer who broke the news about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky retracts his first report

April 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Third test of NASA Megarocket thwarted by hydrogen leak

April 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

2022 NBA Playoffs – Complete first-round matches, schedules, and news

April 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

April 16, 2022 Len Houle