Police say dash cam shows truck driver had right-of-way in bus crash that killed 15

Police have released more information about the massive plane crash in Manitoba last week.

The accident occurred shortly before noon on June 15 at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 near Carberry, Manitoba.

According to the RCMP, a semi-truck was heading east on Highway 1 at the same time as a bus carrying seniors was heading south on Highway 5.

“The bus had already crossed the western lanes of Highway 1 and was crossing the eastbound lanes when it was hit at the halfway point,” the RCMP said.

The collision killed 15 people. Ten others were taken to hospital with injuries.

As the investigation progressed, the RCMP issued a statement stating that dash cam video from the semi truck showed that the truck had the right-of-way.

From RCMP:

We have obtained video footage of the collision from the semi-trailer indicating that the bus entered the road where the truck had the right-of-way. A comprehensive analysis of the video is performed before any further decisions are made. They have commandeered the bus and semi truck. Both are secured and will be further analyzed.

We determine if a semi has an event data logger that will help us ascertain a number of important information, such as speed, exact coordinates, and mechanical condition.

Investigators took witness statements from passing motorists. These statements confirm what was seen in the video.

We spoke to the truck driver but not the bus driver because he is still being treated in hospital.

RCMP has not released dash cam footage to the public.

The investigation is underway.