POLITICO: The European Union's top diplomat calls for an investigation into the killing of civilians by Israeli fire at an aid station in Gaza.

While calling for an impartial international investigation into the case, Borrell stressed that “responsibility for this incident lies with the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and the obstacles imposed by violent extremists to the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

On Friday, a number of European Union leaders condemned the killing of 115 Palestinians Trying to get food Delivery trucks in Gaza City.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for an international investigation without explicitly accusing Israel of responsibility. Like Borrell, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed the Israeli army for the incident.

Following the incident, U.S Established Friday to drop humanitarian aid into Gaza. On Saturday, US C-130 military cargo planes delivered 66 packages containing about 38,000 meals to the enclave, according to US officials. Quote By Associated Press.

Talks to reach a truce in the Gaza Strip It is scheduled to resume in Cairo Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two Egyptian security sources. Israeli media said that Israel will not send a delegation until it obtains a complete list of the names of the Israeli hostages who are still alive, according to the report.

The Associated Press reported that Israel did so Basically supported A proposed framework for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, citing a senior US administration official.