The Rubimar cargo ship attacked by Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea

The Rubimar cargo ship, which came under a Houthi missile attack in February, sank in the Red Sea.

AFP via Getty Images

A ship attacked by Houthi rebels in Yemen sank in the Red Sea days after entering water, officials said on Saturday, the first ship to be completely destroyed as part of their campaign against Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The ship “Robimar” was drifting north after it was attacked on February 18 in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a vital waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government, as well as a regional military official, confirmed the sinking of the ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not allowed to be published.

It was not immediately possible to contact Robimar's Beirut-based manager for comment.

Al-Jumhuriya TV/AFP via Getty Images

The ship was abandoned for 12 days after the attack, although plans have been mooted to try to tow the ship to a safe port. Via Reuters

The Yemeni government in exile, which has been supported by the Saudi-led coalition since 2015, said the Rubimar sank late on Friday as stormy weather took hold in the Red Sea.

The ship was abandoned for 12 days after the attack, although plans have been mooted to try to tow the ship to a safe port.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who claimed the ship sank almost immediately after the attack, did not acknowledge the ship's sinking.

