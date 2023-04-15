Preview of Jackie Robinson on 2023

At the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., MLB and USA Baseball will host the 2023 Trailblazers Series, an annual baseball experience for youth 13 and under from across the country. Sonja Banki, the first granddaughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson, will be in attendance to observe the event and speak to the athletes. A special ball-playing event will also be held at the training complex, with the participation of hundreds of children from all over the region.