Preview of Jackie Robinson on 2023

Fifty years after his death, Jackie Robinson continues to influence baseball and society. This influence will be celebrated across sport on Saturday.
In 2023, Jackie Robinson Day is not only an acknowledgment of Robinson’s historic debut with the Dodgers 76 years ago, but also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF), which Jackie’s widow Rachel founded in her honor. His life and mission a few months after his death in October 1972.
“It is with great pleasure that I celebrate my fiftieth anniversary Jackie Robinson Foundation Along with the first year of the new Jackie Robinson Museum, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson said in a statement. “I thank Major League Baseball, the teams, the players, and the fans for celebrating this legacy on Saturday and throughout the year. On behalf of our family, I want to wish everyone a great Jackie Robinson day.”
Jackie Robinson Museum It opened in New York City last year, after more than 14 years of planning and construction. It highlights both Robinson’s work in baseball and the civil rights movement. JRF—a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to minority youth for higher education—ensures that work to level the playing field continues to this day.
Here’s a rundown of how and where the man who broke the color barrier is celebrated on Jackie Robinson Day, which has been held every year in MLB since 2004.
As it has become a tradition in MLB, all players, managers, and coaches will wear Robinson number 42 for Saturday games, with all teams using blue-shirted Dodger numbers, regardless of their home team colors.
There will also be a side “42” patch on all New Era caps worn that day, with Nike Breaking Barriers jerseys worn during batting practice. The Stance Socks will feature the commemorative “42” logo, and commemorative base gems and squad cards will be used for each game.
MLB Network’s MLB Tonight program will air live from the Jackie Robinson Museum for the first time Friday at 6 p.m. ET, with host Harold Reynolds joined by special guests, including NBA star Charles Barkley, actor Chris Jackson from “Hamilton,” Negro league historian Larry Lester, JRF President and CEO Della Bretton and Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas to discuss Robinson’s eternal legacy. The show will also include a taped tour of the museum with Twins’ Byron Buxton and Nick Gordon.
MLB video game “The Show” will continue to incorporate Robinson into the Negro Leagues storytelling content as launched during Black History Month. Sony will once again be selling a charity bundle for $5, and the proceeds of each copy will go to JRF.
Youth Baseball and Softball
At the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., MLB and USA Baseball will host the 2023 Trailblazers Series, an annual baseball experience for youth 13 and under from across the country. Sonja Banki, the first granddaughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson, will be in attendance to observe the event and speak to the athletes. A special ball-playing event will also be held at the training complex, with the participation of hundreds of children from all over the region.
in Tuscaloosa, Ala. , on Saturday and in Anderson, SC, on Sunday will be ID Tour events. The ID Tour, which will reach 18 cities throughout this year, identifies Black and Latino baseball talent in grades 8-10 within underserved communities across the country, with the goal of inviting them to future developmental programs such as the Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series or Hank Aaron Invitational.
“The New Wave” is a two-part digital series launched by SpringHill/UNINTERRUPTED, Grapefruit Tree Media, and MLB. Follows four high school baseball players–Termarr Johnson, Jayson Jones, RJ Austin, and Justin Crawford–through the events leading up to the 2022 amateur draft and the life-altering decisions the young athletes had to make. It was directed by former minor league catcher Matt Barry and executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, CC Sabathia, Amber Sabathia, and Nick Trotta and produced by Barry and Jackson New Smith, in association with MLB.
The panel discussion features Commissioner Rob Manfred, the aforementioned Sonia Pankey, Sabathia and SpringHill President Devin Johnson in an in-depth conversation about the next generation of black baseball.
Printable educational activities intended to provide children with information about Jackie’s life and legacy are available at MLB.com/42.
JRF Scholars at MLB Parks
Many current JRF Scholars The graduates will be recognized by the clubs and MLB.com this weekend. In 2020, MLB expanded its partnership with the JRF to include more investment in the JRF’s scholarship program, greater MLB coordination, club internships, full-time employment opportunities, and exposure to the MLB careers. MLB has designated summer internships specifically for JRF students. The commitment of $3.5 million to the Jordan River Foundation also includes support for the Jackie Robinson Museum. Historically, MLB and its clubs have contributed nearly $20 million to the JRF, including undergraduate grants to more than 150 JRF scholars.
Capital One, MLB’s official bank and credit card partner, has pledged $1,000 to the JRF for each “Capital One Walk-Off” (game winning game) this year, committing to a minimum total donation of $250,000.
Every MLB team – in and out – will have or have received some recognition on Jackie Robinson’s day.
Earlier this week, for example, Guardians players Triston McKenzie and Steven Kwan visited eighth graders at Valley View Boys Leadership Academy in Cleveland to present a commemorative Guardians Jackie Robinson T-shirt and discuss his enduring significance. The D-backs will host a teen movie night Friday at the Diamondbacks Branch teen center, with a screening of the movie “42” and a panel discussion featuring former pitcher Edwin Jackson of The Players Alliance. The Cubs will fly “42” flags around the Wrigley Field marquee April 15-20 and will include both the Lions and the National Anthem in pregame ceremonies prior to their next home game on April 20.
Among the teams hosting games on Saturday, the Braves will host 55 children and escorts from the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo, Robinson’s hometown. The Reds will hand out Jackie Robinson baseball cards to attendees at the Great American Ball Park, and the Mariners, Tigers and Cardinals will hand out Robinson-style hats.
Bank of America’s “Play It Forward” baseball clinic at Jesse Owens Park in South Los Angeles will feature current Dodgers player Andre Jackson, former Dodgers Andre Ethier, James Loney and Jerry Hairston Jr. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will hold a brief reflection with the entire team near a statue Jackie Robinson prior to Saturday’s game against the Cubs, where several guests are scheduled to speak, including Jackie’s granddaughter Ayo Robinson and several JRF scientists. All fans in attendance will receive a retro Jackie Robinson jersey, sponsored by UCLA Health, and 50 JRF “42” scholars and alumni will surround the stadium to celebrate the institution’s 50th anniversary.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
The Avalanche could win the Central Division with a win over the Predators
The Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed down the injury list
Orlando Arcia was placed at IL with a microfracture of the wrist