Prince Harry contacted a psychiatrist to reach out to his late mother, Diana

A grief-stricken Prince Harry called a psychiatrist to contact his late mother beyond the grave

Excerpts from the Duke of Sussex’s diary, Spear, reveal that Harry sought out a woman who “claimed to have powers” to try to talk to Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 when her youngest son was about to turn 13.

The book also claims that the unnamed woman told him his mother was with him “now”.

And Speer adds: At this point, his neck temperature rose, and his eyes watered.

The woman then allegedly told Harry that his mother knew he was “looking for clarity” and “you feel your confusion”, knew he had “a lot of questions”, and said answers would come in due time.

In another passage, Harry writes how he was told his mother’s ghost “witnessed” how his son Archie broke a Christmas tree decoration in the shape of the Queen.

The psychic allegedly questioned the duke about breaking a Christmas ornament, and he admitted his son was trying to fix it.

The woman then allegedly said that the late princess enjoyed laughing at the incident.

In another excerpt, Harry said he believed the close encounter with the leopard while on holiday in Botswana with his brother, William, was a message from their mother.

Diana and Charles leave St Mary’s Hospital with newborn Harry in 1984

He claimed that the tiger was a messenger sent by his mother to reassure him that “everything will be fine”.

But despite this cryptic encounter, the duke wrote in the book that he feared being eaten alive.

The Duke also said he believed for a while, in the immediate aftermath of the tragic car accident, that his mother had faked her own death.

After that, he repeatedly drives through the tunnel in Paris where she died, trying to understand what happened.