PS5 and PS4 will lose X Share options on November 13

And consoles will soon be dropping X (formerly Twitter) integrations. As such, after November 13, you will no longer be able to post clips or screenshots directly to X from any system.

According to a notice shared by Sony on its consoles, users will lose the ability to "post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."

Sony hasn't revealed exactly why it eliminated X integration on its consoles. However, it may be X-linked, forcing developers and companies to pay if they want to take advantage of its services.

You’ll still be able to publish your PlayStation clips to the X. If you have a PS5, you’ll be able to share them to the X from your phone. PS4 owners (and PS5 users, if they prefer this method) will need to use a USB drive to copy screenshots and clips to their PC. Alternatively, you can use one of the many other direct sharing options available on PS4 and PS5, such as YouTube.