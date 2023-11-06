November 7, 2023

PS5 and PS4 will lose X Share options on November 13

Len Houle November 7, 2023 1 min read

And consoles will soon be dropping X (formerly Twitter) integrations. As such, after November 13, you will no longer be able to post clips or screenshots directly to X from any system.

According to a notice shared by Sony on its consoles () And , users will lose the ability to “post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).” Sony added the notice to its website sometime Monday, it said .

Sony hasn’t revealed exactly why it eliminated X integration on its consoles. However, it may be X-linked, forcing developers and companies to pay if they want to take advantage of its services. Microsoft in April, likely due to the move.

You’ll still be able to publish your PlayStation clips to the X. If you have a PS5, you’ll be able to share them to the X from your phone. PS4 owners (and PS5 users, if they prefer this method) will need to use a USB drive to copy screenshots and clips to their PC. Alternatively, you can use one of the many other direct sharing options available on PS4 and PS5, such as YouTube.

