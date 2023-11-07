November 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Microsoft will think of Nintendo users as “part of the Xbox community” from now on

Len Houle November 7, 2023 2 min read
Image: Nintendo Life

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has been busy promoting the tech giant’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and as part of this, he spoke to a Japanese outlet Famitsu About how to work with other platforms in the future.

Regarding the future of Xbox, Phil and the team want to think of Nintendo and PlayStation members as part of the gaming community at Microsoft. Here’s a rough translation:

“Just as we think of ROG Ally and Steam Deck as part of the Xbox community, we need to think of many Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users as part of the Xbox community in the future.

“Similarly, we think it’s important to make sure that everyone who continues to play Xbox games, including those who play Game Pass on PC, feels equal in society. There is a lot of work to do.”

Phil made similar comments not long ago in reference to players on other platforms being part of Microsoft’s “Call of Duty Nation.” He also mentioned how he wants to keep all platforms in line with each other when it comes to content delivery by not locking in DLC and making the games as accessible as possible.

