November 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November 2023

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November 2023

Len Houle November 7, 2023 2 min read
Players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can get three new perks in November for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and Fallout 76. Perks for three games will also be removed this month, so be sure to claim them while you have the chance.

To claim your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November, open the Xbox Game Pass Center on your Xbox console, or the Xbox Game Pass app on PC and mobile. You’ll find your goodies listed under the Perks tab, and once you click on it, you’ll be presented with a code to claim. Once claimed, your items will appear under the applicable title or service when you next upload them.

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks for November 2023

Apex Legends: Ignite Supercharge Pack (claimed by December 7)

Join Apex games ready for battle with the Ignite Supercharge Pack. This content pack will cheat out specific weapons and legends with special equipment.

Battlefield 2042: Season 6 Field Set (claimed by December 7)

Features of the final Xbox Pass for November 2023

Jump into Season 6: Dark Creations and accessorize your gear with the Season 6 Field Kit.

Fallout 76: Fifth Birthday Pack (claimed before December 24)

Features of the final Xbox Pass for November 2023

Light up some fireworks and celebrate 5 years of Fallout 76 with Vault Boy! The 5th Birthday Pack includes: Camp items, a new Photomode Frame, and a craftable armor.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will depart in November 2023

These privileges will expire this month, so be sure to claim them before Microsoft takes them out of service.

  • Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: October Monthly Member Reward (departs November 7)
  • Smite: Season of Celebration Pack (departing November 13)
  • KartRider: Drift — Lucci Loot Pack (departing November 20)
See also  LEGO unveils new Donkey Kong adventure playsets

As for games, Microsoft has announced seven games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November so far, while seven games will also be leaving the service soon. For a look at the future, check out our list of confirmed games coming to Game Pass in 2023 and beyond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Microsoft will think of Nintendo users as “part of the Xbox community” from now on

November 7, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

PS5 and PS4 will lose X Share options on November 13

November 7, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Portable consoles are the future of gaming

November 6, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow accident taught him not to waste life

November 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Astronomers have just discovered a radio signal that is 8 billion years old

November 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

PFT’s 2023 Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

November 7, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November 2023

November 7, 2023 Len Houle