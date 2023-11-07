Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November 2023

Players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can get three new perks in November for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and Fallout 76. Perks for three games will also be removed this month, so be sure to claim them while you have the chance.

To claim your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for November, open the Xbox Game Pass Center on your Xbox console, or the Xbox Game Pass app on PC and mobile. You’ll find your goodies listed under the Perks tab, and once you click on it, you’ll be presented with a code to claim. Once claimed, your items will appear under the applicable title or service when you next upload them.

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks for November 2023

Apex Legends: Ignite Supercharge Pack (claimed by December 7)

Join Apex games ready for battle with the Ignite Supercharge Pack. This content pack will cheat out specific weapons and legends with special equipment.

Battlefield 2042: Season 6 Field Set (claimed by December 7)

Jump into Season 6: Dark Creations and accessorize your gear with the Season 6 Field Kit.

Fallout 76: Fifth Birthday Pack (claimed before December 24)

Light up some fireworks and celebrate 5 years of Fallout 76 with Vault Boy! The 5th Birthday Pack includes: Camp items, a new Photomode Frame, and a craftable armor.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will depart in November 2023

These privileges will expire this month, so be sure to claim them before Microsoft takes them out of service.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: October Monthly Member Reward (departs November 7)

Smite: Season of Celebration Pack (departing November 13)

KartRider: Drift — Lucci Loot Pack (departing November 20)

As for games, Microsoft has announced seven games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November so far, while seven games will also be leaving the service soon. For a look at the future, check out our list of confirmed games coming to Game Pass in 2023 and beyond.