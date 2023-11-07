Revenant Hill has been canceled for Night in the Woods co-creators amid ‘serious health issues’

Revenant Hill, the next game from co-creators Bethany Hockenberry and Scott Benson and the first project from new studio The Glory Society, has been canceled amid “serious health issues” affecting several team members.

Revenant Hill was officially revealed in May, teasing an adventure set in 1919, which will follow Twigs the cat’s attempts to make ends meet after an “owl from the next hill” starts demanding rent on a damp stump near a tree. Abandoned cemetery.

There were hints of systems reminiscent of a farming simulation, where crops are grown and society built as the seasons pass, albeit with a host of witches, demons, ghosts, and more serious considerations on his mind. “Times are tough,” The Glory Society wrote at the time, “There’s something big and dark going on in the cities and the factories and the forests and the hills. At some point, someone’s going to have to step back. And I can’t do it alone.”

Revenant Hill movie trailer.

It was a tantalizing glimpse of things to come, but unfortunately, work on Revenant Hill has now officially come to an end. Announcement of the news in A Statement on social mediaThe studio explained, “Making anything complex presents challenges along the way. Creating games takes time and usually requires a good team working together. We were lucky to have such a good team.”

“Unfortunately,” she continued, “recent serious health issues have necessitated the withdrawal of two key members from the project indefinitely. We are a small team and each of us wears multiple hats. This represents a loss of many hats that is difficult to replace in an environment where all hats are needed.” “Given the realities of timelines and budgets and the difficult task of reworking the entire project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of the development of Revenant Hill.”

The statement continued: “We are a collaborative company, and we make decisions as a group.” “For us, this was the clear path to take for the well-being of the team, which is frankly more important than the games. In the future, after the dust has settled, maybe we will talk about what we gave and learned together. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us and believed in us.”

“Sometimes things happen that are beyond your control that change the options available and you just have to deal with it together. Glory has been a project in itself, and one that we are proud to be a part of. Thank you for caring about what we did.” Take care of each other, and support the workers who do the work making the games you love. We’ll see you around.”