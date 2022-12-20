Putin acknowledged the ‘very difficult’ situation in the territories annexed by Russia

The Russian president acknowledged that the situation in Zaporizhia, Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk regions is of concern to the Kremlin.

Days after admitting that the conflict in Ukraine was “protracted”, Vladimir Putin admitted that the situation in Ukraine’s territories now annexed by Russia was “very difficult”. Reported and translated in one report overnight from Monday to Tuesday ReutersThe Russian president instigated four Ukrainian regions in which Moscow organized annexation “referendums”: Zaporizhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Emergence of “new threats”.

“The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions is very difficult,” the head of state admitted. In a statement Employees of the Security Service (FSB), Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Senior Official Security (FSO) celebrate their “professional holiday” annually on December 20 in Russia.

“People [vivent dans ces régions, NDLR], Russian citizens trust you and your security. “It is your duty to do everything you can to protect them and respect their rights and freedoms,” Putin said.

The Kremlin leader, a former agent of the Soviet secret service (KGB), called for “maximum concentration” of counterintelligence services. “It is necessary to strictly suppress the activities of foreign secret services and effectively identify traitors, spies and subversives,” said Vladimir Putin.

In his speech, the Russian president asked the FSB border guard service to “intensify its work”. “The state border is the most important border to ensure the security of the country and it must be kept secure,” he said, warning his services against the “emergence of new threats”.