Putin expects Xi to visit China soon; Xi holds his plan in Ukraine

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit early next year, in what would be a public expression of Beijing’s solidarity with the stalled Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But an official Chinese statement to a video summit between the two leaders highlighted differences in approach to their developing alliance, made no mention of the visit, and asserted that Beijing, which refused to support or condemn the invasion, would maintain “objectivity and fairness”. position on this issue.

Since sending its troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has turned its back on Western powers who have shunned it economically and politically and armed Ukraine, courting instead the rising global power of its old adversary China.

We expect you, Mr. President, dear friend, next spring we expect you on a state visit to Moscow,” Putin said in an eight-minute introductory statement broadcast on state television.

This will show the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese relations on key issues. “

He also said he aimed to boost military cooperation with China – although there was no mention of this in Chinese state broadcaster CCTV’s report on the call.

Although Xi called Putin his “dear friend,” his introductory statement, which is about a quarter of Putin’s length, was more matter-of-fact in tone.

The two men had signed a “borderless” strategic partnership in February, due to a shared distrust of the West, just days before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in what it calls a “special military operation”.

Trade speeds up

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022.

Since major Western economies responded to the invasion with an unprecedented barrage of coordinated sanctions, Russia has been forced to look for other markets, overtaking Saudi Arabia as the largest supplier of crude to China. Bilateral trade soared and financial relations expanded.

Russia’s Finance Ministry on Friday doubled the maximum possible share of the Chinese yuan in the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to 60% as Moscow tries to “de-dollarize” its economy and end dependence on “unfriendly” countries including the US and Europe. Union members, Britain and Japan.

Moscow has also publicly endorsed Xi’s stance on Taiwan and accused the West of trying to stir up a dispute over the status of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.

“You and I share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape, in the face of unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West,” Putin told Xi.

However, the Chinese leader has been less outspoken in his criticism of Western countries that are China’s main export market, and has sounded lukewarm about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China refrained from condemnation, stressing instead the need for peace, but Putin publicly acknowledged in September that his Chinese counterpart had “concerns” about Russia’s actions.

Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the kind of direct material support for the invasion that could lead to Western sanctions against China.

But Xi told Putin on Friday that China is willing to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the background of what he called the “difficult” situation around the world.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was substantive and constructive, but no date has yet been set for Xi’s visit.

