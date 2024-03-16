March 17, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Report: Aaron Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate

Report: Aaron Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate

Joy Love March 16, 2024 1 min read

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

According to Diana Falzone of Mediate.com, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers It won't turn on For Vice President of the United States.

Rodgers is out, Nicole Shahan is in.

According to the report, Kennedy will appoint Shanahan as his deputy. She is a lawyer in California and was previously married to Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.

Although it's not clear if Rodgers will ever do so, Falzone stated that “[t]The possibility of his selection has raised concerns among campaign donors.

Now, of course, Rodgers can complain that the whole thing was a media creation and there was no truth to it at all. Even though Kennedy himself said Rodgers was at the top of the list – and even though Rodgers simply needed to post something on X saying he wasn't interested.

The end result for Kennedy is that more people were talking about his campaign this week than would have been the case otherwise. The bottom line for Rodgers is that CNN reported that he pushed Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. His denial about X did not include a denial that he believed it to be intra-functional government.

Regardless, he will now not seek a job within the government. At least not now. It seems inevitable that he will do so.

See also  Bayern Munich looks lost – Thomas Tuchel's squad has too many personnel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Maria Sakkari takes on Coco Gauff on a strange and wild night in the desert

March 16, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

NC State shocks Virginia at the buzzer to force OT, earns 4th win in 4 nights to reach ACC Tournament final

March 16, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Mississippi St. Stuns fifth-seeded Tennessee in SEC Tournament

March 15, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Shakira claims she stopped her career with Gerard Pique

March 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Revolutionary graphene interfaces aim to transform neuroscience

March 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Report: Aaron Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate

March 16, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

Helldivers 2 has “performed beyond expectations” and sold more than 8 million

March 16, 2024 Len Houle