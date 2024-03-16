Well, it was fun while it lasted.

According to Diana Falzone of Mediate.com, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers It won't turn on For Vice President of the United States.

Rodgers is out, Nicole Shahan is in.

According to the report, Kennedy will appoint Shanahan as his deputy. She is a lawyer in California and was previously married to Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.

Although it's not clear if Rodgers will ever do so, Falzone stated that “[t]The possibility of his selection has raised concerns among campaign donors.

Now, of course, Rodgers can complain that the whole thing was a media creation and there was no truth to it at all. Even though Kennedy himself said Rodgers was at the top of the list – and even though Rodgers simply needed to post something on X saying he wasn't interested.

The end result for Kennedy is that more people were talking about his campaign this week than would have been the case otherwise. The bottom line for Rodgers is that CNN reported that he pushed Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. His denial about X did not include a denial that he believed it to be intra-functional government.

Regardless, he will now not seek a job within the government. At least not now. It seems inevitable that he will do so.