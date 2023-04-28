Report: Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reassures Staff After UK ActiBlizz Decision

Xbox chief Phil Spencer spoke to staff this week about the UK’s decision to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, and is said to be seeking to reassure them about the future of the company’s gaming division.
According to a report from bloombergHowever, Spencer acknowledged everyone at Microsoft was disappointed with the ruling, but maintained that the company’s desire to pursue the acquisition of ActiBlizz was unwavering.
He also stated that even without Activision Blizzard, the Xbox gaming strategy would move forward.
It should be noted that this is just a report based on someone who was obviously present at the meeting, so there aren’t any direct quotes here. However, Spencer has made similar public statements in the past, stating back in February that the future of Xbox does not depend on the Activision Blizzard deal.
Ultimately, Phil and the team at Microsoft are still doing everything they can to get this ActiBlizz acquisition moving forward, but if not, it looks like the Xbox brand still has a very healthy future ahead of it. .
