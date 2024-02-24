X is rolling out voice and video calls to non-paying users

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will begin rolling out audio and video calling to non-paying users.

Elon Musk, owner of the platform Share the news Several weeks ago, they will start rolling out the feature to all users “once we are confident in its power.”

The company has launched the audio and video feature for subscribers using the iOS operating system. It gave subscribers the option to connect with other people through the app. This feature was also made available to Android users earlier this year. Engadget reported.

“We're still required to subscribe to X Premium so we can make calls when we tap the phone icon in direct messages, but those who get the update will be able to make calls even if they're not a paid subscriber.” The technology outlet reported.

Enrique Barragán, a company X engineer, announced the new feature in a post on Friday.

“We are slowly rolling out voice and video calling to non-premium users, try it! Now you can choose too [to] Allow calls from everyone he wrote.

Users will be able to find the new feature in the app's messaging settings. Enabling voice and video calls is already in effect as of Saturday morning. Users will have the option to choose whether they want to receive calls from people in their address book, people they follow, only verified users, or everyone.

The app noted that to reduce unwanted calls, users can only receive calls from other accounts that they have sent “at least once.”