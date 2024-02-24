Helldivers 2, burdened once again by its success, calls out Discord to prevent its community manager from “sending too many DMs too quickly.”

A Helldivers 2 community manager has been temporarily banned from Discord after being confused with a bot.

In a tweet, Katherine Baskin reached out to the Discord support team to re-enable her account, explaining that the massive success of the multiplayer shooter has seen her receive hundreds of direct messages a day from players requesting support. In return, she was trying to respond to them as quickly as possible, but apparently she wrote and sent replies too quickly, and she was caught in Discord's bot detector and her account was disabled.

“I just got locked out of my account for sending too many DMs too quickly,” she wrote. “The Helldivers 2 server has over 400k people and I get 100's of DMs a day about game support, moderation, etc. Can I re-enable my account please? Send it in a ticket too.”

After a while of silence, Baskin nudged Discord and pleaded, “Come on, I have work to do.” Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt also chimed in to alert players of the situation as well as joining Baskin in teasing Discord to rectify the situation. “Also, complete silence from Discord support – a different strategy than what we use it for [developer] Arrowhead Studios and Helldivers 2.”

Fortunately, Baskin eventually got her account back less than 48 hours after it was first reported that he had been banned, and She was quick to pledge“I'm back and ready to free some robot scum.”

Helldivers 2 servers have struggled to keep up with the game's massive success since its launch two weeks ago. After surpassing PlayStation Studio's biggest launches on Steam based on concurrent players, Arrowhead began an emergency hiring spree in an attempt to meet demand and reported that its staff is “absolutely exhausted” but happy with the busy first week. The latest patch raised the server cap to 700,000 in anticipation of the weekend rush, though the developers have admitted that this will make wait times “more bearable”, and won't remove them completely.

