Reports: About 100 Airbus Atlantic employees fall ill after Christmas party

About 100 Airbus Atlantic employees fell ill after a Christmas party organized by the company in France earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the European airline.

About 100 Airbus Atlantic employees have fallen ill after contracting a foodborne illness after eating a Christmas lunch organized by the company. Airbus Atlantic spokesperson Tell Multiple ports.

The spokesman did not specify the type of food that led to the illness on December 15. No employees suffered serious illnesses, and they all returned to work the following week, the spokesman said.

The number of patients differs from that of the French health authorities, which reported that more than 700 employees suffered from vomiting and diarrhea. BBC News reported.

Founded in 2022, Airbus Atlantic It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus and employs 13,000 people in five countries and three continents. Airbus Atlantic has a factory in Santo Tirso, Portugal.

The spokesperson told The Hill that French health authorities were leading the investigation into the illness, writing: “This appears to be an isolated event and all staff are recovering well.”

The spokesperson added: “The health of our employees remains our primary concern and we are fully cooperating with the ARS Health Agency to determine the cause of the illness and ensure this does not happen again in the future.”

The Hill has reached out to Airbus for comment.