Restaurants open and closed on Christmas Day 2023: Starbucks, Dunkin', more

Christmas is on a Monday, which means a lot of family time for some people and a lot of travel for others.

Whether you're a traveler looking for a cup of coffee or a quick bite to eat, or a family who doesn't want to cook at home and deal with all those dirty dishes, unfortunately there may not be a lot of restaurant options available this Christmas.

While some major restaurants and cafes, such as McDonald's and Starbucks, have hours that vary by location, others, such as Chick-fil-A and Cracker Barrel, will be closed on December 25.

Regardless of whether you are looking for a fast food restaurant or a sit-down experience, it is always a good idea to contact the restaurant to inquire about their specific holiday hours.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains in Christmas 2023, including whether they will be open and their hours.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas?

No, all Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas, according to The company's website.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas?

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check your local restaurant's business hours here.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find opening hours for a specific store using Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check their local Dunkin' store hours using Dunkin' app Or with them Online store locator.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas?

No, all Cracker Barrel restaurants will be closed on December 25th.

Is Waffle House open on Christmas?

Yes, all Waffle House locations will be open on Christmas.

Is Taco Bell open on Christmas?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell restaurant's business hours here.

Is Popeyes open on Christmas?

Popeyes holiday hours vary by location, but you can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Christmas?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it's best to check with your local restaurant for specific hours. You can find the nearest restaurant to you using Burger King Our branches.

Is Krispy Kreme open on Christmas?

All Krispy Kreme branches will be closed on December 25.

Do horns open on Christmas?

Yes, Hooters restaurants will be open from 4pm until their regular Christmas closing time.

Is Fogo de Chao open on Christmas?

Yes, the restaurants will be open from 11am to 9pm on December 25.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on Christmas?

No, all Texas Roadhouse locations will be closed on Christmas.

Restaurants closing on Christmas 2023

The following restaurants will be closed this Christmas unless otherwise stated.