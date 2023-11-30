Researchers say this year is “almost certain” to be the hottest in human history

This year will “almost certainly” be the hottest year in recorded history, the World Meteorological Organization announced Thursday at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where delegates from nearly 200 countries, including several heads of state and government, gathered. .

The organization said the temperature in 2023 was about 1.4 degrees Celsius, or about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than the average global temperature in the pre-industrial period from 1850 to 1990. The past nine years were the warmest in 174 years. From recorded scientific observations, the previous nine years were the warmest in the 174 years of recorded scientific observations. Record numbers were set in 2020 and 2016. This comes on top of record greenhouse gas concentrations, sea levels and methane concentrations.

“It’s a deafening cacophony of broken records,” said Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, in Dubai.

Although year-end data is yet to come, the organization has released a draft of its report Global climate report Early to inform talks in Dubai, where diplomats and leaders are trying to negotiate plans to accelerate the global transition away from fossil fuels that are dangerously warming the Earth.