March 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Retail sales rebounded in February in a sign of resilient consumer spending

Retail sales rebounded in February in a sign of resilient consumer spending

Cheryl Riley March 14, 2024 1 min read

Retail sales rebounded in February after seeing their biggest decline in nearly a year during the previous month.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in February from the previous month, according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.8% increase in spending, according to Bloomberg data. January retail sales previously posted a surprise decline of 1.1%.

“The modest rebound in retail sales in February suggests a slowdown in consumer spending growth in early 2024,” said Michael Pearce, deputy chief US economist at Oxford.

February sales, excluding autos and gas, rose 0.3%, in line with estimates.

Building materials and garden equipment led the gains by category, rising 2.2%. Sales increased by 1.6% at automobile and spare parts dealers, while sales at electronics and appliance stores increased by 1.5%.

The consumer checkup comes as the economy remains largely on solid footing to start 2024. Consensus expectations for economic growth rose in the first quarter while the labor market continued to add more jobs than previously expected.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 12: People shop at a Kohl's department store on March 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Shares of Kohl's fell as it reported a decline in same-store sales in the fourth quarter. The company's annual sales and profits are expected to be below market expectations, joining Macy's and Nordstrom in warning of a challenging year for US department stores. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 12: People shop at a Kohl's department store on March 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Rydell via Getty Images)

Josh Schaeffer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X @_joshschafer.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including stock-moving events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

See also  Asian markets are stable, and Japan is the best performer in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sierra Club sues SEC over climate disclosure rule

March 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Disney criticizes former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter's 'difficult history with Bob Iger'

March 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tesla shares downgraded but this bull remains optimistic

March 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain prepare for Glastonbury Festival

March 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX's third launch: Live updates

March 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Video game made entirely using AI failed because technology 'wasn't able to replace talent'

March 14, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Denmark begins recruiting women for military service

March 14, 2024 Frank Tomlinson