Rihanna gifted Pita a faux fur coat after showing up to wear a real fur coat

Rihanna She gets a new addition to her wardrobe…Peta sends her a faux fur coat after the pregnant singer appeared to be wearing real fur at dinner.

Here’s the deal… Rihanna was photographed this week in a full-length fur coat, which PETA tells us is almost certainly made from the real deal…and now the animal rights organization wants RiRi to make some fashion changes.

PETA released a letter, obtained by TMZ, to Team Rihanna… saying they noticed her fur coat, then pledged their cause to switch to faux fur and presented a faux fur coat.

in the messagePETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lang She cites Rihanna’s growing family, writing… “As a mother, you know how to feel protected and want to make sure your family doesn’t come to any harm. Please understand that this desire — even this instinct — is shared by minks, foxes, and rabbits who were snatched from their families and killed for their fur.” “.

Then Peta asks Rihanna, “Couldn’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by making the decision today You won’t wear fur anymore? “

The organization offers to take any of Rihanna’s fur clothes off her hands and donate them to survivors of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey… These people really do have an excuse to wear real fur, says PETA, because they lost everything and now have to survive the winter.

PETA also told Rihanna that they sent her an Unreal Fur faux fur coat, which they say will help her “stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch.”