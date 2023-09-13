Russia says it destroyed three Ukrainian drones in the Black Sea

On Wednesday, September 13, Russia said it had destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea. Hours earlier, Moscow reported that a shipyard in Sevastopol, in the Crimea region, had been hit by a Ukrainian missile attack. Pro-Russian governor of this territory annexed by Russia It is reported that 24 people have been injured. Follow our live stream.

DRussian drones targeted Ismail port infrastructure last night. “Damages noticed”Odesa Governor Ole Kiber reports in a telegram. “Six Civilians” They were taken to the hospital “DThree people are in critical condition.

Drone debris found again in Romania Remains of these machines “Similar to what Russia used”, referring to NATO on Wednesday evening. After the discovery of this third piece of debris, Romanian authorities are on alert and an investigation has been opened. These attacks against a NATO member state were assessed “destabilization” By Jens Stoltenberg. The NATO Secretary General spoke on his X account on Saturday after drone debris was first discovered in Romania.

Kim Jong-un pledges his support to Vladimir Putin. The North Korean leader used the meeting with the Russian president to reaffirm his support for Russia against Ukraine. “We hope that the Russian army and people will achieve great success in the holy struggle to punish the evildoers.”, Kim Jong-un said during a lunch organized in his honor Russian TV.

Vladimir Putin says he is “very happy” with the visit. North Korean and Russian leaders began Visit the rocket assembly and launch pad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia. Earlier, A Video posted by the Kremlin on Telegram He showed the handshake between the two. Russian President said “very happy” of this visit.