US ‘will not hesitate’ to impose more sanctions on Russia, North Korea

Cover Image: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on September 13, 2023. Mikhail Metzel / AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held two-hour talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Siberia on Wednesday. The Russian president said he saw “Expectations” Military cooperation with North Korea despite international sanctions due to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic programs.

The Russian president said he saw “Expectations” Military cooperation with North Korea despite international sanctions due to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic programs. Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, welcomed “Great Progress” Passed by Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union. The European Commission will propose an additional 50 billion euros over four years for investments and reforms.

Passed by Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union. The European Commission will propose an additional 50 billion euros over four years for investments and reforms. A Ukrainian missile struck a shipyard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Wednesday, injuring 24 people. According to pro-Russian governor Mikhail Rasvojev. The attack caused a fire and when he went to the scene, he noted that four people were in critical condition. “steady state”.

According to pro-Russian governor Mikhail Rasvojev. The attack caused a fire and when he went to the scene, he noted that four people were in critical condition. “steady state”. Three Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Wednesday telegramWithout specifying what they were aiming for.

On Wednesday telegramWithout specifying what they were aiming for. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, thirty-two Shahed drones were destroyed by air defenses. The Ukrainian Air Force announced that its air defenses had destroyed thirty-two of the forty-four Iranian-made Shahed drones that were shot down by Russian forces overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced that its air defenses had destroyed thirty-two of the forty-four Iranian-made Shahed drones that were shot down by Russian forces overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. telegram. Russian drones targeted southern Odesa province from Tuesday to Wednesday, damaging port infrastructure in the port city of Ismail district and injuring six people.The condition of three of them is critical, said Ole Kiper, head of the local military administration.

Watch our live coverage from Tuesday 12th September by clicking this link.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Encryption. In Ukraine, confusion over holding elections in the midst of war

Chronic. Sylvie Kaufman: “Nineteen months later, don’t talk to the “heroes of Ukraine” returning from the front about a clean war or a future war.

Encryption. The countdown to the Ukrainian counterattack has begun

Review. “Memory in the Face of Russian Repression”, Vladimir Putin’s “Ideological Enemy” Monograph

facts. At Forges de Tarbes, the employees’ concerns are not abated

facts. Poland has announced an extension of the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain

Encryption. With the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang wants to show that its influence extends beyond Northeast Asia.

Interview. Antoine Pontas, a researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Studies: “Establishing rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang is the most effective way to put pressure on Seoul.”

Encryption. Europeans increase Ukrainian military training

Encryption. Elon Musk is an unpredictable partner in the defense industry

cards. Maps of the war in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022