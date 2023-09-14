Vladimir Putin accepts “Kim Jong-un’s invitation” to visit North Korea

Kim Jong Un has invited Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to visit North Korea at the invitation of leader Kim Jong-un, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA.

After Wednesday’s meeting, “Kim Jong-un cordially invited Putin to visit the DPRK [République populaire démocratique de Corée] when it suits him”KCNA reported on Thursday, using North Korea’s official name. “Putin gladly accepted the invitation and reaffirmed his unwavering desire to continue to advance the history and tradition of Russia-DPRK friendship”The company also announced.

In a sign of strengthening their ties, Moscow offered Pyongyang to send a North Korean astronaut into space, according to Russian agencies. He is the first North Korean to reach Earth orbit as the reclusive country seeks to expand its space programs.

The Russian President was grilled “Strengthening Future Cooperation” with Pyongyang, speaking to reporters “Expectations” Military cooperation despite international sanctions as North Korea’s nuclear program and its missiles continue to develop.

North Korean leader Mr. Putin promised Moscow victory “Big Hit” On its enemies, Russia has been at war in Ukraine for over a year and a half.

As Washington noted, there is no official word yet on a possible deal to supply Russia with military equipment to support its offensive in Ukraine.

The North Korean leader said he was ready to do a job “Plan for the next hundred years” In order to establish stable relationships and “Towards the Future”KCNA reported.