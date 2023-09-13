Vladimir Putin sees “opportunities” for military cooperation with North Korea

Cover Image: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far eastern Amur region, Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Mikhail Metzel / AP

Russian drones targeted the south of Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, damaging port infrastructure and injuring six people in the port city of Ismail district. , said local governor Ole Kipper. The condition of the 3 injured persons is critical, the official added.

A Ukrainian missile struck a shipyard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, injuring 24 people. According to pro-Russian governor Mikhail Rasvojev. The attack caused a fire and when he went to the scene, he noted that four people were in critical condition.

Kim Jong-un and Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov met in Russia. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will meet after the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East.

Warsaw announces maintenance of import restrictions on Ukrainian grain. "Poland will not allow flooding of Ukrainian grain, whatever the decision of the Brussels authorities", announced Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Kyiv says it is ready to take the matter to the World Trade Organization (WTO) seeking compensation from Poland.

Ukraine is only supplied with F-16 aircraft and cluster munitions "to prolong the conflict", Vladimir Putin said. "They're going to deliver F-16s. Will that change anything? I don't think so. It's just going to prolong the conflict." He made the announcement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The G7 condemned the system "Fake Election" In Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Four annexed regions were affected by these elections, aimed at appointing municipal councilors and governors: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

Denmark to provide 777 million euros in additional aid to Ukraine The Ministry of Defense announced, with the aim of funding mainly air defense equipment, ammunition and tanks.

Romania is building airstrikes on the border with Ukraine. The Army has started construction of two concrete shelters "to protect the people" In the Plauru region, the Ministry of Defense wrote in a press release.

